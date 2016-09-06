Sept 6 Billionaire Carl Icahn's Icahn
Enterprises LP said would buy the 18 percent of auto
parts maker Federal-Mogul Holdings Corp that it did not
already own for $9.25 per share.
The latest offer, which has been accepted by Federal-Mogul,
was increased from $8 per share.
The offer represents a premium of 86 percent to
Federal-Mogul's close on Feb. 26, the last trading day before
Icahn Enterprises made an initial buyout offer for $7 per share.
Icahn Enterprises will pay about $282 million for the 18
percent stake, according to Reuters calculations.
