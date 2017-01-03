BRIEF-SL Green sells Tarrytown NY office property
* SL Green Realty Corp - deal for $21 million Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
Jan 3 Billionaire Carl Icahn's investment firm, Icahn Enterprises LP, sweetened its offer for a third time to buy shares of Federal-Mogul Holdings Corp it does not already own.
The latest offer of $10 per share represents a discount of 3 percent to Federal-Mogul's Friday close and is double the closing price on Feb. 26, the day before Icahn made his first offer of $7 a share.
Icahn Enterprises owns about 82 percent of the auto parts maker. (Reporting by Sruthi Shankar in Bengaluru; Editing by Saumyadeb Chakrabarty)
* Israel's Bank Leumi said on Wednesday it sold another 4.6 percent stake in Kenon Holdings for 112.5 million shekels ($30 million), or 45 shekels a share to Ansonia Holdings Singapore.
Jan 25 Media group MTG, controlled by Swedish investment firm Kinnevik, said on Wednesday it had sold its stake in Czech FTV Prima Holding and was considering raising its ownership in online gaming firm InnoGames.