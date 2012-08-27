BRIEF-SoftBank Group set to invest more than $3 bln in WeWork - CNBC
* Softbank Group Corp set to invest more than $3 billion in WeWork - CNBC, citing a source Source text : http://cnb.cx/2lVk0X5 Further company coverage:
WASHINGTON Aug 27 The credit quality of large loan commitments grew in 2012 for the third year in a row, boosted by bankruptcy resolutions and better borrower performance, U.S. banking regulators said on Monday.
The volume of substandard loan commitments this year declined 8.1 percent from 2011, but remained high at $295 billion, the Federal Reserve, The Office of the Comptroller of the Currency, and the Federal Deposit Insurance Corp said.
The findings were based on the Shared National Credits Review, which annually tracks loans of at least $20 million that are shared by three or more financial firms.
Better borrower performance, debt restructuring, bankruptcy resolutions, and access to bond and equity markets contributed to the improvement, the agencies said.
Feb 26 Alberto Salazar, the coach of Britain's Olympic champion Mo Farah, has denied administering banned supplements to his athletes and issued a firm rebuttal of what he said were false allegations against him in a British newspaper.
NEW YORK, Feb 26 The stock of payment processing company Global Payments Inc could rise by 15 percent to $90 in the year ahead as revenue and profits increase, according to Barron's.