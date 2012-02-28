Feb 28 Federal-Mogul Corp, the auto parts supplier controlled by Carl Icahn, reported a fourth-quarter net loss after a $304 million impairment charge stemming from a drop in the value of some of its product lines.

Federal-Mogul said the increase in value of its other reporting units, including its Powertrain division, would "largely offset" the impairment charge.

The company reported a net loss of $239 million, or $2.42 per share, compared with net income of $45 million or 45 cents per share, a year before. Sales were $1.7 billion, up from $1.6 billion a year earlier.

Stripping out one-time items, Federal-Mogul reported a profit of $51 million, or 51 cents per share, up from $38 million, or 38 cents per share, in the fourth quarter of 2010.

Analysts, on average, had expected adjusted earnings per share of 44 cents and sales of $1.75 billion, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S. (Reporting By Deepa Seetharaman; Editing by Gerald E. McCormick)