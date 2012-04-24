April 24 Auto parts supplier Federal-Mogul Corp
posted a fall in quarterly profit, hurt by higher
costs.
Net income attributable to the company fell to $32 million,
or 32 cents per share, from $51 million, or 51 cents per share,
a year ago.
Revenue rose 2 percent to $1.76 billion.
Selling, general and administrative costs rose 7 percent to
$189 million.
Analysts had expected the company to earn 50 cents per
share, on revenue of $1.81 billion, according to Thomson Reuters
I/B/E/S.
Shares of the company closed at $14.41 on Monday on the
Nasdaq.
(Reporting by Sagarika Jaisinghani in Bangalore; Editing by Don
Sebastian)