July 26 Auto parts supplier Federal-Mogul Corp posted a quarterly loss on charges relating to its brake friction business.

The company posted a net loss attributable to Federal-Mogul of $59 million, or 60 cents per share, compared with a profit of $64 million, or 64 cents per share, a year earlier.

Revenue fell 6 percent to $1.7 billion. (Reporting by Sagarika Jaisinghani in Bangalore; Editing by Supriya Kurane)