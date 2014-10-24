BRIEF-Spherix says entered into separation agreement and general release with Frank Reiner, interim CFO
* Spherix inc - on march 10, 2017 co entered into separation agreement and general release with frank reiner, interim chief financial officer
Oct 24 Federal National Mortgage Association : * Fannie mae, fhfa reach $170 million cash settlement of shareholder
lawsuit -- court papers * Settlement resolves claims by fannie mae shareholders from November 2006 to
September 2008 * Settlement allocates $123.8 million to holders of common stock, $46.2 million
to holders of preferred stock * Settlement resolves claims that fannie mae misled shareholders about its risk
management, mortgage exposure, and capitalization prior to being put into
conservatorship -- court papers * Settlement papers filed with U.S. district court in Manhattan
* Spherix inc - on march 10, 2017 co entered into separation agreement and general release with frank reiner, interim chief financial officer
NEW YORK, March 15 A former partner at a major law firm was convicted on Wednesday of insider trading charges for having tipped a Long Island, New York investment adviser about Pfizer Inc's plan to buy King Pharmaceuticals Inc in 2010.
* U.S. Bancorp raises prime lending rate to 4.00 percent from 3.75 percent effective March 16, 2017 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: