NEW YORK, July 19 The Federal Reserve is
"reviewing" a landmark 2003 decision that first allowed bank
holding companies to trade in physical commodity markets, it
said on Friday, a move that may send new shudders through Wall
Street.
While it is well known that the Fed is considering whether
or not to allow regulated banks like Morgan Stanley and
JPMorgan to own trading assets like storage tanks or
warehouses, Friday's one-sentence statement suggests that it is
also reconsidering the full scope of all banks' activities in
physical commodity markets.
"The Federal Reserve regularly monitors the commodity
activities of supervised firms and is reviewing the 2003
determination that certain commodity activities are
complementary to financial activities and thus permissible for
bank holding companies," the Federal Reserve said in a
statement.