Deals of the day-Mergers and acquisitions
March 24 The following bids, mergers, acquisitions and disposals were reported by 2000 GMT on Friday:
Feb 18 Federal Reserve Board -
* Federal Reserve Board approved applications by Iberiabank to merge with Florida bank, operate branches at Florida Bank's main office locations Source text - 1.usa.gov/1vH73eI Further company coverage:
HOUSTON, March 24 Commodities trader Trammo Inc is continuing to shed its liquefied petroleum gas (LPG) assets, putting its Newington, New Hampshire, propane terminal on the block and selling a Tampa, Florida, facility, the company told Reuters on Friday.