Sept 19 Officials in the U.S. Federal Reserve
are mulling over a plan to explain economic targets more
clearly, concerned that fractious debates may be confusing the
public, the Wall Street Journal said.
Fed Chairman Ben Bernanke has asked Philadelphia Fed
President Charles Plosser and Chicago Fed President Charles
Evans to work with Vice Chairwoman Janet Yellen on how the Fed
can better explain its economic goals to the public, the Journal
said, citing people familiar with the matter.
The main agenda would be to detail the changes in
unemployment and inflation it would take to make the central
bank turn away from its low interest-rate policy, the Journal
said.
In August, the Fed said it expected to keep interest rates
near zero for at least another two years in an effort to put
downward pressure on long-term borrowing costs.
An approach that sets explicit targets for economic
conditions would serve the twin goals of increasing transparency
about the aims of policy and requiring only a verbal commitment
rather than outright asset purchases, which have proven
controversial.
The Fed could not immediately be reached for comment by
Reuters outside regular U.S. business hours.
