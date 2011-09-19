Sept 19 Officials in the U.S. Federal Reserve are mulling over a plan to explain economic targets more clearly, concerned that fractious debates may be confusing the public, the Wall Street Journal said.

Fed Chairman Ben Bernanke has asked Philadelphia Fed President Charles Plosser and Chicago Fed President Charles Evans to work with Vice Chairwoman Janet Yellen on how the Fed can better explain its economic goals to the public, the Journal said, citing people familiar with the matter.

The main agenda would be to detail the changes in unemployment and inflation it would take to make the central bank turn away from its low interest-rate policy, the Journal said.

In August, the Fed said it expected to keep interest rates near zero for at least another two years in an effort to put downward pressure on long-term borrowing costs.

An approach that sets explicit targets for economic conditions would serve the twin goals of increasing transparency about the aims of policy and requiring only a verbal commitment rather than outright asset purchases, which have proven controversial.

