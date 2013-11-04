BRIEF-Karyopharm to pause enrollment in Selinexor trials
* Karyopharm announces partial clinical hold to pause enrollment in Selinexor trials
SYDNEY Nov 4 Federal Reserve Bank of Dallas President Richard Fisher on Monday said any tapering in the U.S. central bank's bond-buying stimulus program will depend on the strength of economic data.
Speaking at a conference of business economists in Sydney, Fisher also said U.S. corporate balance sheets are stronger than ever.
Fisher has long been concerned by the Fed's "hyper-accommodative" monetary policy, in part due to the danger of market disruptions when it comes time to slim down its massive balance sheet.
Fisher is not a voting member this year, but will be in 2014. See for more on his speech.
WASHINGTON, March 10 U.S. Attorney General Jeff Sessions abruptly asked the remaining 46 chief federal prosecutors left over from the Obama administration to resign on Friday, including Manhattan U.S. Attorney Preet Bharara, who had been asked to stay on in November by then President-elect Donald Trump.
March 10 Alphabet Inc's self-driving car unit Waymo on Friday added a new patent claim to its intellectual property lawsuit against Uber Technologies Inc and requested a preliminary injunction to stop the ride-sharing service from using what it says is proprietary information, a court filing showed.