June 21 Safety and transportation systems maker Federal Signal Corp said it would sell its federal signal technologies business to 3M Co for $110 million in cash.

The company said it intends to use proceeds from the transaction, expected to close in the second half of 2012, primarily to reduce debt. (Reporting by Bijoy Koyitty in Bangalore; Editing by Supriya Kurane) (bijoy.koyitty@thomsonreuters.com; within U.S. +1 646 223 8780; outside U.S. +91 80 4135 5800; Reuters Messaging: bijoy.koyitty.reuters.com@reuters.net))