May 4 Safety and transportation systems maker Federal Signal Corp posted a lower quarterly loss, helped by higher shipments at its environmental and fire rescue businesses.

The company's net loss from continuing operations narrowed to $0.5 million, or 1 cent per share, from $5.3 million, or 8 cents per share, a year ago.

Sales rose 29 percent to $224.6 million. (Reporting by Ritika Rai in Bangalore; Editing by Maju Samuel)