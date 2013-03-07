March 7 Money manager Federated Investors
named a new manager to oversee its $7.6 billion Total
Return Bond Fund, which has lagged similar funds in recent
years.
Donald Ellenberger, a 26-year veteran of the firm, will take
over as senior portfolio manager of the fund from Joseph
Balestrino, who is leaving but will continue to be available on
a consulting basis, Pittsburgh-based Federated said in a
statement. Balestrino worked at Federated for 27 years.
Federated's Total Return Bond Fund gained 3.71
percent over the past year, trailing the performance of 69
percent of similar funds, according to data from Morningstar.
The fund trailed 71 percent of peers over the past three years.
Ellenberger, who graduated from Pennsylvania State
University and has an MBA from Stanford University, heads
Federated's yield curve strategy committee.
He currently manages the firm's $681 million U.S. Government
Securities 2-5 Years Fund and co-manages several other
funds. The 2-5 Years fund outperformed 85 percent of similar
funds over the past three years, according to Morningstar.
Federated, best known as a manager of money market funds,
oversaw total assets of $380 billion at the end of 2012.