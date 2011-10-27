* Q3 net income 37 cents vs. Wall St view 38

Oct 27 Federated Investors Inc (FII.N), one of the largest managers of money market funds, said quarterly profit declined 11 percent as it had to waive more management fees due to ultra-low interest rates.

Net income fell to $38.3 million, or 37 cents per share, in the third quarter, from $43.1 million, or 42 cents per share, a year earlier, the Pittsburgh-based firm said.

Analysts on average were expecting earnings of 38 cents per share, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.

Low interest rates would cause yields to go negative on money market funds without fee waivers.

Waivers erased $23.2 million from operating income on a net basis in the third quarter, more than double the amount in the year-earlier quarter, the firm said.

Assets under management totaled $351.7 billion at the end of the quarter, up 3 percent.

Customers added $631 million to Federated's long-term stock and bond funds and accounts during the quarter.

Money market assets got $6 billion.

Federated's shares jumped 8 percent to $20.78 on the New York Stock Exchange on Thursday as most money managers rallied strongly. The shares have lost 21 percent so far this year through Thursday, lagging the S&P 500's 2 percent gain.

Federated trails only Fidelity Investments and JPMorgan Chase (JPM.N) among managers of U.S. money market funds.

(Reporting by Aaron Pressman; Editing by Ted Kerr)