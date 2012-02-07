* Most of Federated AUM in money funds
* Schwab shares also decline on report of SEC action
Feb 7 Federated Investors Inc
shares were down 5 percent in morning trading on concerns new
rules could hurt its money- market mutual fund business.
The Wall Street Journal reported on Tuesday that the U.S.
Securities and Exchange Commission was finalizing rules meant to
stabilize the $2.7 trillion money-market mutual fund sector,
which required much support from companies and federal agencies
amid the financial crisis in 2008.
Asset manager Federated of Pittsburgh is among the largest
managers of money-market funds, with $285.1 billion in such
assets at the end of December out of its total managed assets of
$369.7 billion. Its high percentage of money-market funds makes
it vulnerable to changes in fund rules, and talk of a new SEC
action sent the shares down, according to analysts Michael Kim
of Sandler O'Neill and Jeff Hopson of Stifel, Nicolaus.
Fund industry executives have been consistent critics of the
proposals under review by the SEC including the creation of
capital buffers or allowing shares to "float" away from their
traditional $1-per-share value. On a conference call with
investors on Jan. 27, Federated Chief Executive Christopher
Donahue suggested the company would file a lawsuit to block some
new rules.
Shares in Charles Schwab Corp, another large
money-fund provider, were also down in morning trading, Hopson
noted.
(Reporting By Ross Kerber; Editing by Maureen Bavdek)