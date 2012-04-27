* Fund waivers Q2 $20 mln pretax hit

BOSTON, April 27 Fee waivers on money market mutual funds could r educe second-quarter, pre-tax income at Federated Investors Inc by around $20 million, a decrease from last quarter, Chief Financial Officer Thomas Donahue said on Friday.

Federated, the third-largest U.S. manager of money market funds, has been forced to waive some of its fees to prevent yields from going negative. In the first quarter, the waivers cut pr e-tax profits by $22.3 million, Federated reported after the market closed on Thursday.

Donahue spoke on a conference call with investors and analysts on Friday.

Shares of the Pittsburgh asset manager were up 1 percent to $21.60 in morning trading on the New York Stock Exchange on Friday.

Most of Federated's total managed assets -- $363.6 billion at March 31 -- were held in money funds and related separate accounts and have been suffering from low interest rates. The low rates have forced the Pittsburgh asset manager, like many of its peers, to waive fees just to keep investors from fleeing.

The waiver impact of $22.3 million in the first quarter was less than the $27 million Federated had estimated several months ea rlier. [I D:nL4E8CR4ZY]

The figure was up from a $13.1 million impact in the same quarter a year ago, but lower than the $26.1 million impact during the fourth quarter of 2011. (Reporting by Ross Kerber; Editing by Leslie Gevirtz)