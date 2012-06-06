* CEO Donahue prefers deals over dividends
* Pittsburgh company a possible buyer for Dexia arm
June 6 Federated Investors Inc is
looking for acquisitions and would not rule out a larger deal,
its chief executive said on Wednesday.
The Pittsburgh asset manager, which ran $363.6 billion at
March 31, 2012, has been cited as a possible bidder for the
asset management arm of Franco-Belgian bank Dexia.
Speaking at a Keefe, Bruyette & Woods investment conference
on Wednesday, Federated CEO Christopher Donahue was not asked
about Dexia specifically. But Donahue said the bank would not
rule out a larger acquisition if it fit his goals.
"We wouldn't pause, in terms of size, if it was the right
deal," Donahue said.
Donahue also said he would prefer to use resources for
deals, not dividends. "In terms of ... priorities, we do like
the dividend. We would prefer to use cash for acquisitions,"
Donahue said.
The company has about $500 million at hand to spend,
including over $300 million in cash and marketable securities
and a $200 revolving line of credit, Donahue said.
In April, Federated acquired $5 billion in fund assets from
Fifth Third Bancorp.. The same month it finished buying
Prime Rate Capital Management, a British provider of liquidity
and fixed-income products for institutions.
(Reporting By Ross Kerber; Editing by Bernard Orr)