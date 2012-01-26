* Q4 EPS $0.36 vs $0.45 yr-ago

Jan 26 Federated Investors Inc, one of the largest managers of money market funds, said quarterly profit declined 20 percent as it had to waive more management fees due to ultra-low interest rates.

Net income fell to $36.9 million, or 36 cents per share, in the fourth quarter, from $46.4 million, or 45 cents per share, a year earlier, the Pittsburgh-based firm said.

Analysts, on an average, were expecting earnings of 39 cents per share, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.

Low interest rates would cause yields to go negative on money market funds without fee waivers.

Waivers erased $26.1 million from operating income on a net basis in the third quarter, more than double the amount in the year-ago quarter, the firm said.

Waivers at money market funds are likely to continue after the Federal Reserve, on Wednesday, signalled it would hold interest rates low till 2014.

Total assets managed at the end of the quarter were up 3 percent to $369.7 billion.

Customers added $4.1 billion to Federated's bond funds during the quarter, up 10 percent from a year-ago.

Investors added $9.1 billion to money market funds.

Federated trails only Fidelity Investments and JPMorgan Chase among managers of U.S. money market funds. (Reporting by Jochelle Mendonca in Bangalore; Editing by Roshni Menon)