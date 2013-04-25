* EPS 41 cents, unchanged from a year earlier

April 25 Federated Investors Inc, the third-largest manager of U.S. money market funds, posted a marginally higher first-quarter profit as investment advisory fees rose modestly and costs fell slightly.

Net income increased to $43 million, or 41 cents per share, in the quarter ended March 31 from $42.3 million, or 41 cents per share, a year earlier.

Although the company's fee income from investment advisory rose 1 percent to $150 million, overall revenue fell by the same percentage to $228 million, due primarily to an increase in voluntary fee waivers related to certain money market funds.

With rates on short-term bonds so low, Federated and other money market fund managers have been forced to waive some management fees to prevent fund yields from turning negative.

Fee waivers erased $21.7 million from Federated's pre-tax profit in the first quarter.

Money market assets were $279.7 billion, down $5 billion or 2 percent from the fourth quarter, while assets under management fell by 1 percent to $377.3 billion.

Federated trails only Fidelity Investments and JPMorgan Chase & Co in managing money market funds.

The company's shares were unchanged at $23.45 in after-hours trading on Thursday.