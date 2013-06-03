June 3 FedEx Corp said on Monday it will
permanently retire or will hasten the retirement of 86 aircraft
and more than 300 engines as the package delivery company
modernizes its fleet.
The company said it took an impairment charge of $100
million in May due to the aircraft retirement plan and said it
expects an additional expense of $74 million in 2014.
"With the planned acquisition of new aircraft and projected
slower economic growth than previously forecast, FedEx Express
is lowering maintenance costs by aggressively parking and
retiring aircraft," Chief Executive David Bronczek said.
FedEx last year unveiled a prolonged restructuring plan that
includes updating and modernizing its air fleet.
The company also declared a dividend of 15 cents a share, an
increase of one cent a share over the previous dividend payment.