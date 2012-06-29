June 29 FedEx Corp is advancing its FedEx Express unit's fleet upgrade to more fuel efficient aircraft by buying 19 additional Boeing 767-300 aircraft.

The aircraft will be delivered from fiscal 2015 to 2019 and will replace current MD-10 and A310-200 aircraft, FedEx said. The new planes provide similar capacity as the MD-10s but are about 30 percent more fuel efficient and reduce unit operating costs by more than 20 percent, the company said on Friday. (Reporting By Lynn Adler)