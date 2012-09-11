Sept 10 Package delivery companies FedEx Corp
and United Parcel Service Inc have received
approval to provide express-package services in some cities of
China on their own, the country's State Postal Bureau (SPB) said
on its website last week.
The approval gives FedEx access to eight cities while UPS
was given access to five cities, the SPB said.
The approval of the licenses was first reported by the Wall
Street Journal, which also said that FedEx already provides
services in Chinese cities through joint ventures with local
companies while UPS doesn't have partnerships with Chinese
companies.
The authorization comes four months after Chinese regulators
approved a $1.6 billion initial public offering by state-owned
China Postal Express & Logistics, one of the largest courier
companies in the Chinese domestic market.
According to the government body, FedEx can now operate in
the cities of Shanghai, Guangzhou, Shenzhen, Hangzhou, Tianjin,
Dalian, Zhengzhou and Chengdu.
"FedEx is committed to China and remains focused on growing
our business together with our customers," FedEx spokeswoman
Shea Leordeanu said in an email.
UPS was given a license for the cities of Shanghai,
Guangzhou, Shenzhen, Tianjin and Xi'an.
"We are pleased to receive a license to operate domestic
express service in five strategic cities in China," UPS
spokeswoman Kristen Petrella said.