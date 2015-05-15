May 14 FedEx Corp lost a motion to
dismiss charges by the U.S. Justice Department of conspiracy to
distribute controlled substances in connection with the package
delivery company's alleged role in transporting illegal
prescription drugs.
U.S. District Judge Charles Breyer, however, ruled in favor
of the company on a motion to subpoena some communication
records. The company has said these would prove it aided law
enforcement.
A FedEx official said that while the company accepted the
court rulings, it is innocent of the charges.
"We will continue to defend against this indictment, which
is an attack on the integrity of FedEx," FedEx Senior Vice
President, Marketing & Communications Patrick Fitzgerald said in
an e-mailed statement.
FedEx was first indicted in July for shipping packages from
illegal online pharmacies despite repeated warnings from U.S.
drug enforcement officials.
In August, a new indictment was filed in court alleging
FedEx accepted payment from several pharmacies when it knew the
revenue came from invalid prescriptions.
Senior company managers were repeatedly warned that online
pharmacies that had been the subject of criminal prosecutions
for supplying drugs without prescriptions were using its
services, the indictment alleges.
Instead of stopping the conduct, FedEx devised policies so
it could continue, according to the filing.
The case in U.S. District Court, Northern District of
California is United States of America vs. FedEx Corp et al,
14-cr-380.
(Reporting by Kanika Sikka in Bengaluru; Editing by Alan
Crosby)