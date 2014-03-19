Nikkei falls to 1-1/2-week low as Softbank slides, financials drag
TOKYO, March 21 Japan's Nikkei share average fell to a 1-1/2-week low on Tuesday as financial stocks underperformed after U.S. yields fell, while index-heavyweight SoftBank tumbled.
March 19 FedEx Corp, the world's No. 2 package delivery company, posted lower-than-expected profit on Wednesday, saying it was significantly hurt by winter storms.
Shares of the company fell 2.2 percent to $135.59 before the markets opened.
For the third quarter, the company earned $378 million, or 1.23 a share, on revenue of $11.3 billion.
Analysts expecting earnings of $1.45 a share, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S. (Reporting by Nivedita Bhattacharjee in Chicago)
TOKYO, March 21 Japan's Nikkei share average fell to a 1-1/2-week low on Tuesday as financial stocks underperformed after U.S. yields fell, while index-heavyweight SoftBank tumbled.
SHANGHAI, March 21 China's Alibaba Group Holding Ltd has fully acquired online ticketing platform Damai.cn, the e-commerce giant said on Tuesday, marking a further push into entertainment by the firm as it expands beyond its core online retail business.
* Awarded a contract by Eni Ghana E&P Limited (a subsidiary of Eni, GNPC and Vitol), for onshore part of OCTP development of Sankofa field