UPDATE 1-Trump tells CEOs he plans to bring back millions of jobs
WASHINGTON, Feb 23 President Donald Trump told about two dozen chief executives of major U.S. companies on Thursday he plans to bring many millions of jobs back to the United States.
Sept 4 FedEx Corp, the world's second-largest package delivery company, cut its fiscal first-quarter forecast on Tuesday, saying the global economy is weaker than previously expected and harming sales.
The new forecast pushed FedEx shares down 4 percent in after-hours trading.
For its first fiscal quarter ended August 31, the company expects to earn $1.37 to $1.43 per share. The company had previously expected to earn $1.45 to $1.60 per share for the period.
Analysts expect earnings of $1.56 per share for the period, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.
WASHINGTON, Feb 23 President Donald Trump told about two dozen chief executives of major U.S. companies on Thursday he plans to bring many millions of jobs back to the United States.
Feb 23 Hedge fund Elliott Management Corp said on Thursday it had raised its stake in specialty metals maker Arconic Inc to about 13 percent and stepped up pressure for the ouster of Chief Executive Klaus Kleinfeld.
NEW YORK, Feb 23 A former Valeant Pharmaceuticals International Inc executive and the former chief executive of mail order pharmacy Philidor Rx Services pleaded not guilty on Thursday to charges they orchestrated a multi-million dollar fraud and kickback scheme.