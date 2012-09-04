* Now sees fiscal first-quarter EPS $1.37 to $1.43/share
* International delivery business hurt by global economy
* Comes after UPS cut its forecast in July
* Shares down in after-hours trading
By Ernest Scheyder
Sept 4 FedEx Corp, the world's
second-largest package delivery company, cut its profit outlook
for the current quarter, saying weakness in the global economy
was hurting demand for overnight international shipments more
than anticipated.
The new forecast pushed FedEx shares down 3.5 percent in
after-hours trading.
For its first fiscal quarter ended Aug. 31, Memphis,
Tennessee-based FedEx expects to earn $1.37 to $1.43 per share.
The company previously expected earnings of $1.45 to $1.60 per
share for the period. Analysts expect earnings of $1.56 per
share, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.
Revenue at the FedEx Express business, the company's largest
and which transports parcels internationally, has been affected
by "weakness in the global economy," the company said in a
statement.
A FedEx spokesman declined to say which regions are the most
affected, but added that more detail will be available when
quarterly results are released on Sept. 18.
"If you look at the recent international trends, they've
certainly been weaker," William Blair & Co analyst Nathan
Brochmann said. "I really don't think this is a terrible shock."
The lower forecast comes after rival United Parcel Service
Inc lowered its 2012 earnings forecast in July and
capacity in Asia, bemoaning "global economic uncertainty."
FedEx's last quarterly earnings report in June fell short of
expectations and the company promised it would respond by
cutting expenses and boosting margins at FedEx Express.
But Tuesday's forecast cut effectively means the company was
unable to boost margins in that unit amid the tough economic
landscape.
The massive volume of goods moved by FedEx makes its
shipping trends a closely watched indicator of consumer demand
and economic growth. Moderate global economic growth that keeps
shippers conservative will continue into the next year, FedEx
said.