* Q3 EPS ex-items $1.55 vs $1.35 Wall St view
* Revenue $10.56 bln vs Wall St view of $10.6 bln
* FedEx expects $1.75-$2.00 per share in Q4
* Expects European recession
* Shares down 2.1 pct in early trading
(New throughout, adds byline)
By Lynn Adler
March 22 A strong holiday season and mild winter
helped FedEx Corp top Wall Street's profit forecast, but
the world's No. 2 package delivery company warned that it had
lowered its expectations for the rest of this year due to
Europe's weak economy.
FedEx on Thursday set a fiscal fourth-quarter profit target
of $1.75 to $2.00 per share, compared with analysts' average
expectation of $1.98, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.
Its shares eased 2.1 percent to $93.78 in early trading,
from Wednesday's close of $95.82 on the New York Stock Exchange.
The Memphis, Tennessee-based company said it had lowered its
expectations for global economic growth this year.
"The fourth quarter is still very good, but what we're
seeing at the moment ... is we just don't have as strong an
economy as we would have hoped it would be a year ago," Chief
Financial Officer Alan Graf told analysts on a conference call.
"The economic environment and the elasticity that we're
seeing on our premium services due to high fuel costs are
dampening momentum a bit."
The company said more expensive fuel was prompting customers
to choose to ship goods by truck rather than air to save money.
FedEx said on Thursday that net earnings in the third
quarter that ended Feb. 29 rose to $521 million, or $1.65 per
share, from $231 million, or 73 cents a share, a year earlier.
Excluding one-time items, profit rose to $1.55 per share
from 81 cents a year ago. On that basis, analysts had expected
$1.35 per share.
Revenue increased 9 percent to $10.56 billion from $9.66
billion a year ago. Analysts on average were expecting $10.6
billion, on average, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.
"This is a very good year for them and quite frankly it
isn't even a year where they're hitting on all cylinders.
There's a lot of upside potential for this company," said
Art Hatfield, managing director in equity research at Morgan
Keegan in Memphis. "We're looking at a company that's probably
pretty close to prior peak earnings, but they're nowhere near
operating at peak levels with regards to margins and other
things."
FedEx shares are up about 13 percent so far this year, ahead
of larger rival United Parcel Service Inc, which is up
10 percent and the broad Standard & Poor's 500 index,
which is up 12 percent.
EUROPEAN STRATEGY UNCHANGED
UPS on Monday reached a $6.85 billion deal to buy Dutch peer
TNT Express, extending its lead over FedEx in Europe.
FedEx Chief Executive Fred Smith said his company's approach
in Europe would not change as a result of UPS's move.
"FedEx Express has a profitable multibillion-dollar business
in Europe and it is growing strongly," Smith told analysts. "We
are very confident in our plans to continue expansion, primarily
through organic growth."
FedEx is undergoing a fleet upgrade to improve fuel
efficiency, having announced in December that it was buying new
Boeing aircraft to replace some aging planes and delaying
delivery of others to cut expenses.
The value of packages FedEx handles in its trucks and planes
each year is equivalent to about 4 percent of U.S. gross
domestic product and 1.5 percent of global GDP.
(Reporting By Lynn Adler, additional reporting by Scott Malone;
editing by Dave Zimmerman and Maureen Bavdek)