NEW YORK, Sept 8 FedEx Corp (FDX.N) may buy
about 50 wide-body freighters from Boeing Co (BA.N) and Airbus
EAD.PA to update its cargo airline fleet, an industry source
familiar with the matter said on Thursday.
FedEx is considering Boeing's 767, which lists at $167.7
million, and Airbus's A330, which lists at $203.6 million,
according to the source.
Memphis, Tennessee-based FedEx runs the world's largest
cargo airline and No. 2 package delivery company. Its potential
freighter purchases were first reported on Wednesday by
Bloomberg.
FedEx has been updating its fleet to add more
fuel-efficient aircraft.
"As a matter of policy, we don't discuss market rumors or
speculation," FedEx spokesman Jim McCluskey said on Thursday.
Airbus declined to comment, and Boeing had no immediate
comment.
According to the company's website, the FedEx Express
division has 688 aircraft made by various companies, including
Boeing and Airbus.
FedEx shares were off 1.5 percent at $75.01 in midafternoon
trading.
