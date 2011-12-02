* Ground, Home Delivery, SmartPost up net avg 4.9 pct
* Net increase matches 2011
* UPS previously announced similar rate increase
(Adds 2011 comparison, FedEx quote, UPS, byline)
By Lynn Adler
Dec 2 FedEx Corp (FDX.N) said it will raise
rates for FedEx Ground and FedEx Home Delivery by a net average
4.9 percent next year, matching the 2011 increase.
FedEx and its larger competitor United Parcel Service
(UPS.N) are among transportation companies that have been able
to pass through higher rates to their customers, despite an
uneven economic recovery, because of demand for their
services.
Hit by the recession, shippers have been keeping
inventories lean and depending on just-in-time deliveries that
companies like UPS and FedEx make.
"The value we provide to customer supply chains, especially
as speed and information can replace working capital and
inventory, is even more important in today's economic
environment," said spokeswoman Carla Boyd.
UPS in November announced similar rate increases for small
packages delivered by its Ground and Air services in 2012.
[ID:nN1E7AH1HG]
FedEx's new rates, starting Jan. 2, also apply to its
SmartPost offering, in which FedEx ships packages to local post
offices that, in turn, deliver the goods to residential
customers.
The No. 2 package delivery company in September said it
would raise rates for its FedEx Express service by a net
average of 3.9 percent, also starting Jan. 2 and matching the
rate increase for 2011.
In September, FedEx Freight began a 6.75 percent general
rate increase, similar to the 6.9 percent rate rise the prior
period.
(Reporting by Lynn Adler; Editing by Gary Hill)