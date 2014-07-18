(Adds detail from indictment including potential fine, comments
By Dan Levine
SAN FRANCISCO, July 17 FedEx Corp was
indicted on Thursday for shipping packages from illegal online
pharmacies despite repeated warnings from U.S. drug enforcement
officials, according to a court filing.
The 15-count indictment, handed down by a federal grand jury
in San Francisco, includes charges for conspiracy to distribute
controlled substances. FedEx allegedly gained at least $820
million from the conspiracy, the filing said, and could be fined
up to twice that amount.
FedEx reported $11.8 billion in total revenue for the
quarter ended in May.
In a statement, FedEx Senior Vice President Patrick
Fitzgerald said the company is innocent and will plead not
guilty. U.S. prosecutors are asking that the company assume
responsibility for the legality of millions of packages a day,
he said.
"We are a transportation company. We are not law
enforcement," he said.
Beginning in 2004, the indictment said, FedEx was warned "on
no less than six different occasions" that illegal Internet
pharmacies were using its services to distribute prescription
drugs. Senior managers were among those who received warnings,
the filing said.
In one instance, FedEx knew the Drug Enforcement
Administration had shut down one pharmacy, but continued to ship
packages from its affiliates. FedEx also developed policies and
procedures that allowed it to continue shipments, the indictment
said.
For example, some drivers in Kentucky, Tennessee and
Virginia said they had been stopped on the road by customers
demanding packages of pills. Delivery addresses included parking
lots and vacant homes where people would wait for pharmaceutical
deliveries, the indictment said.
In response, a senior FedEx vice president of security
approved a procedure under which Internet pharmacy packages from
problematic shippers were held for pickup at specific stations,
the filing said.
"This policy was eventually expanded to include all Internet
pharmacy packages delivered to the stations that were
experiencing concerns," the indictment said.
Melinda Haag, the U.S. Attorney in Northern California, said
the indictment "highlights the importance of holding
corporations that knowingly enable illegal activity responsible
for their role in aiding criminal behavior."
But FedEx's Fitzgerald said the DEA never supplied a list of
pharmacies engaging in illegal activity. The privacy of the
company's customers is "at risk" because of the charges, he
said.
"We continue to stand ready and willing to support and
assist law enforcement," Fitzgerald said. "We cannot, however,
do the job of law enforcement ourselves."
The case in U.S. District Court, Northern District of
California, is United States of America vs. FedEx Corporation,
FedEx Express Inc and FedEx Corporate Services Inc, 14-cr-380.
