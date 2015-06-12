June 12 Parcel delivery service FedEx Corp said it would record a $2.2 billion non-cash pretax charge related to a change in the way it accounts for pensions.

The accounting change will have no effect on employees' pension benefits or the funding requirements for any pension plans or cash flows, FedEx said on Friday. (Reporting by Sagarika Jaisinghani in Bengaluru; Editing by Maju Samuel)