(Adds FedEx statement)
Aug 20 FedEx pilots tentatively agreed
with the package delivery company on an amended collective
bargaining agreement, the Air Line Pilots Association (ALPA)
said.
Fedex and its pilots have been negotiating on employment
conditions since 2011. FedEx management filed for a mediation
process with the National Mediation Board in October 2014.
The terms of the agreement are not being released pending
approval by the union's executive council, ALPA said on
Thursday.
The contract would become amendable in 2021 if the tentative
agreement is ratified by more than 4,000 FedEx pilots, ALPA
said.
"We are pleased to have reached a tentative agreement,"
FedEx said in an e-mailed statement.
(Reporting by Ankit Ajmera in Bengaluru; Editing by Bernard
Orr)