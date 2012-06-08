June 8 FedEx Corp unit FedEx Freight will increasing shipping rates by 6.9 percent, starting July 9, the world's second largest package delivery company said on Friday.

The rate change applies to FedEx Freight shipments within the United States, between the contiguous United States and Canada and within Canada. The rate for cross-border shipments between the United States and Mexico will also increase 6.9 percent for only the U.S. portion of the shipment.

FedEx previously announced increases in shipping rates for FedEx Express and FedEx Ground that were effective on Jan. 2.

