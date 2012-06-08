* New rates do not apply to Alaska and Hawaii

June 8 FedEx Corp unit FedEx Freight will increase most shipping rates by 6.9 percent, effective July 9, the world's second-largest package delivery company said on Friday.

The change applies to FedEx Freight shipments within the United States, between the contiguous United States and Canada, and within Canada.

The rate for cross-border shipments between the United States and Mexico will also increase 6.9 percent for the U.S. portion of the shipments.

The new rates do not apply to Alaska and Hawaii.

The rate increase compares with 6.75 percent general rate increase that FedEx Freight began in September.

FedEx previously announced increases in shipping rates for FedEx Express and FedEx Ground that took effect Jan. 2.

FedEx Freight, based in Memphis, Tennessee, hauls freight with an average weight of 1,000 pounds and is mainly business-to-business deliveries, a spokeswoman said. (Reporting By Lynn Adler; Editing by Gerald E. McCormick and John Wallace)