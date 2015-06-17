(Adds fuel surcharge factor, analyst comment, updates stock
price)
CHICAGO, June 17 Package delivery company FedEx
Corp on Wednesday posted a fiscal fourth-quarter net
loss of $895 million, weighed by pension costs, a stronger
dollar and lower fuel surcharges.
FedEx shares fell more than 3 percent following the
announcement.
It said the loss, compared with a year-earlier profit of
$780 million, included a non-cash pretax charge of $2.2 billion
due to a move to mark-to-market accounting, announced last week,
for employee pensions.
The company added that unfavorable exchange rates due to the
strong dollar also weighed on earnings at its most profitable
international segment, as did falling fuel surcharges.
Like other shippers, FedEx levies surcharges as fuel prices
rise. As the price of oil comes back down, so do the surcharges
which curbs revenue.
"It's clear just how critical Fuel Surcharge revenues are to
FedEx overall revenues as this was a major contributor to FedEx
missing both earnings and revenue guidance for their fourth
quarter," said John Haber, chief executive of Spend Management
Experts, which helps companies manage shipping costs, adding
that surcharges will continue to weigh on FedEx earnings this
year.
The Memphis-based company reported an adjusted net profit
for the fiscal fourth quarter ending May 31 of $753 million or
$2.66 per share, unchanged from $753 million or $2.54 per share
a year earlier.
Analysts had expected earnings per share of $2.68 for the
quarter.
In the fiscal fourth quarter, the net loss was $3.16 per
share compared with $2.62 profit per share a year earlier.
The company reported revenue for the quarter of $12.1
billion versus $11.8 billion a year earlier. Analysts had
expected revenue of $12.3 billion.
FedEx said that for the fiscal year 2016 it expects earnings
in the range of $10.60 to $11.10 per share. Analysts have
forecast full-year earnings of $10.88.
FedEx announced in April that it had agreed to buy Dutch
package delivery firm TNT Express.for $4.8 billion.
The deal is awaiting approval by European regulators and the
company said the cost of the deal is not included in its
earnings outlook.
European regulators blocked a 2013 takeover of TNT by
FedEx's main rival United Parcel Service Inc due to
concerns it would stifle competition, but analysts say that the
combined size of FedEx and TNT in Europe would not threaten
competition.
In morning trade, FedEx shares were down 3.1 percent at
$176.41.
(Reporting By Nick Carey Editing by W Simon)