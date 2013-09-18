(Adds analyst comments, executive comments from DHL)
Sept 18 Shares of FedEx Corp jumped as
much as 4 percent on Wednesday after the shipping company said
cost cuts helped it to post a better-than-expected quarterly
profit, and it announced rates would increase next year for
express shipping amid improving global economic conditions.
The company also backed its full-year profit outlook for
earnings-per-share growth of 7 percent to 13 percent.
FedEx, considered an economic bellwether because of the
massive volume of goods it moves around the world, said on a
conference call that the company was seeing "signs of
improvement" in China and Europe.
"The FedEx economic forecast calls for continued moderate
growth both in the global and domestic economy," Mike Glenn,
executive vice president of market development, said on the
call.
FedEx said express shipping rates would increase an average
3.9 percent for U.S. domestic and international services,
effective Jan. 6. Rate increases for its ground courier
facilities will be announced later this year, the company said.
Deutsche Post, the owner of DHL, quickly followed
with its own planned express shipping price increases for 2014.
A DHL spokesman declined to give details.
FedEx's express business has suffered recently as clients
chose slower but cheaper delivery options. To combat that, the
company revamped its routes, cutting capacity to Asia and other
international markets.
Analysts said FedEx's plan for raising prices indicates the
market is stabilizing after customers moved away from overnight
delivery. The cutback in less profitable routes should help the
overnight business remain profitable even at lower volumes, they
said.
"We've seen most of the shift (from express to cheaper
options) happen at this point," said Logan Purk, an industrials
analyst for Edward Jones.
Purk and S&P Capital IQ equity analyst Jim Corridore both
noted FedEx tends to come in at or above its profit forecasts.
FedEx said on Wednesday it earned $489 million, or $1.53 a
share for its first quarter that ended Aug. 31.
Memphis, Tennessee-based FedEx beat Wall Street profit
estimates by 3 cents on cost cuts and other price increases it
implemented earlier.
Its shares were up 2.7 percent, or about $3.24, at $113.93
in late morning New York Stock Exchange trading.
(Reporting by Nivedita Bhattacharjee in Chicago. Additional
reporting by Matthias Inverardi in Duesseldorf; Editing by
