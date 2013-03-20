BRIEF-Barnes & Noble Education reports Q3 earnings per share $0.08
* Barnes & Noble Education reports third quarter 2017 financial results
March 20 FedEx Corp reported a 31 percent drop in quarterly profit due to restructuring costs and weakness in its air freight express business.
The No. 2 U.S. package-delivery company said net income fell to $361 million, or $1.13 per share, in the third quarter, from $521 million, or $1.65 per share, a year earlier.
Feb 28 Nestle SA-backed Accera Inc said on Tuesday its experimental Alzheimer's drug failed a late-stage study, adding to the laundry list of disappointments in the pursuit of an effective treatment for the rampant mind-wasting disease.
