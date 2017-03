Sept 18 FedEx Corp posted a bigger quarterly profit as the courier company cut costs and its lower-priced ground shipping business did well, sending its shares up 3 percent before markets opened.

The company, considered an economic bellwether because of the massive volume of goods it moves around the world, earned $489 million, or $1.53 a share for first quarter that ended Aug. 31, up from $459 million, or $1.45 a share last year.

Its revenue rose 2 percent to $11 billion.