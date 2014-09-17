Sept 17 FedEx Corp reported a 24 percent rise in quarterly profit as the world's No. 2 package delivery company benefited from higher volumes in both its express and ground businesses.

Net income rose to $606 million, or $2.l0 per share, in the first quarter ended Aug. 31 from $489 million, or $1.53 per share, a year earlier.

Revenue increased 6 percent to $11.7 billion. (Reporting by Sweta Singh in Bangalore; Editing by Savio D'Souza)