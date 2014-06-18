June 18 FedEx Corp's fourth-quarter profit more than doubled from the same quarter last year, when the world's No. 2 package delivery company recorded heavy charges related to cost cutting and restructuring.

The company reported net income of $730 million, or $2.46 per share, for the quarter ended May 31. Net income for the year-earlier period was $303 million, or 95 cents per share. (Reporting by Sweta Singh; Editing by Saumyadeb Chakrabarty)