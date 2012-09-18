BRIEF-Spain's Iberdrola sees profits growing "mid single digit" in 2017
* Says sees Ebitda, net profit growing "mid single digit" in 2017 Further company coverage: (Madrid Newsroom)
BOSTON, Sept 18 FedEx Corp : * CEO says company has "significant efforts underway" to cut costs at
airfreight unit * Exec says "we continue to see modest growth in the global economy" * CEO says "exports around the world have contracted" * Exec says "a lot more traffic is moving on the ocean now," rather than by air * CEO says "we intend to take a significant amount of cost out of the express
system" * CEO says company does not plan layoffs
* Applied to United Kingdom Listing Authority to cancel standard listing of company's common stock
* Aims for mid 1-digit pct gain in 2017 adj group EBITDA (Releads on guidance for crop science division)