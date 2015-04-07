BRIEF-Empire Resources enters into merger agreement with Ta Chen
* Empire Resources Inc - aggregate value of transaction is approximately $58 million for all of outstanding shares of Empire
AMSTERDAM, April 7 FedEx Corp said on Tuesday it has offered to buy Dutch package delivery company TNT Express for 4.4 billion euros ($4.8 billion) in cash in a deal supported by the management boards of both companies.
For the full story, click ($1 = 0.9151 euros) (Reporting By Toby Sterling; Editing by Muralikumar Anantharaman)
MILAN, March 31 Pillarstone Italy said on Friday it had finalised the acquisition of 100 percent of Italy's Premuda and would invest 50 million euros ($53.5 million) to support the relaunch of the troubled shipping company.