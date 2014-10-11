Oct 10 Workers at a New Jersey facility of package delivery company FedEx Corp unit FedEx Freight voted against union membership on Friday, the latest in a series of setbacks for the Teamsters union's efforts to unionize the company's workforce.

In a statement, FedEx Freight welcomed the result of the vote by drivers at the Cinnaminson facility in New Jersey not to seek union representation.

"FedEx Freight respects each employee's right to make his or her own decision, but we prefer to work directly with employees without involving a union," the company said.

Representatives of the Teamsters union could not be reached for comment. The Teamster have been trying unsuccessfully to unionize FedEx workers, claiming company intimidation ahead of votes.

The only members of FedEx's workforce with union representation in the United States are its pilots.

The lack of union representation among FedEx drivers is seen by analysts as a competitive advantage over its main rival United Parcel Service Inc, the world's largest package delivery company. (Reporting by Nick Carey in Chicago; Editing by Lisa Shumaker)