Sept 16 FedEx Corp, the world's No.2 package delivery company, said it would increase shipping rates for its express, ground and freight services, effective Jan. 5, 2015.

The rate change applies to FedEx freight shipments within the United States, Canada and Mexico as well as between the U.S. and Canada and between the U.S. and Mexico, FedEx said.

The company had raised its shipping rates in the freight business by 3.9 percent, effective March 31.

FedEx Corp is expected to report first-quarter results on Wednesday.

Rival United Parcel Service Inc also raised the shipping rates on its freight unit by 4.4 percent in March. (Reporting by Abinaya Vijayaraghavan in Bangalore; Editing by Don Sebastian)