MILAN Oct 10 Italian paper maker Fedrigoni has
decided to press ahead with its plan to list on Milan's bourse,
undeterred by decisions by other companies this week to scrap
their plans to go public.
The Verona-based group said on Friday its prospectus for the
listing had been approved by market regulator Consob, adding the
initial public offering (IPO) process would run from Monday, Oct
13 through Thursday, Oct. 23.
Fedrigoni said it aimed for a valuation of between 440
million euros ($556 million) and 560 million, corresponding to
an indicative price range for its shares of between 5.50 and
7.00 euros apiece.
The company, whose products include the paper used to make
banknotes, said it would pitch its shares to both retail and
institutional investors in an offering of up to 40 percent of
its capital, including a 5 percent "greenshoe" option.
BNP Paribas and UniCredit Corporate & Investment Banking are
joint global coordinators and joint bookrunners for the listing,
while Banca Aletti will act as specialist on the market.
On Thursday Italian cosmetic group Intercos said it had
abandoned its flotation, blaming deteriorating market
conditions.
Internet company Italiaonline also pulled its planned
listing earlier this week citing adverse conditions and high
market volatility.
Such moves mark a turnaround from conditions earlier this
year, given the amount raised from new share issues in Europe
quadrupled year on year in the first nine months of 2014 to a
total $55.5 billion.
Four other Italian companies are still in the pipeline to
list on Milan's bourse: state broadcaster's network unit Rai
Way, eco-leather producer Favini, retail chain OVS and coffee
company Massimo Zanetti Beverage group.
All these will likely closely monitor the progress of
Fedrigoni's offer before taking final decisions on their
listings.
(1 US dollar = 0.7915 euro)
