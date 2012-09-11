* Employers want to know what fees are appropriate
* Almost half think 4 percent is a fair all-in fee
By Jessica Toonkel
NEW YORK, Sept 11 A recent rule that requires
companies that service 401(k) plans to disclose what they are
charging employers for their services is leaving many small
business owners with more questions than answers, according to a
new study.
As of July, 401(k) plan providers, which include financial
advisers, fund companies and plan record keepers, had to provide
employers with documentation of all the fees they charged.
The goal of the fee disclosure, which was mandated by the
U.S. Department of Labor, was to help employers better
understand the fees they pay.
But a new study scheduled to be released Wednesday shows
that 83 percent of small business owners, or those with 100
employees or fewer, have more questions about what the fee
disclosures mean.
Sixty-three percent of companies surveyed said they were not
prepared to answer employees' questions about 401(k) fees. Under
the rules, employers were required to begin disclosing plan fees
to employees in August.
Specifically, small business owners do not understand if the
fees they are paying are appropriate or too high. Forty-five
percent of the 500 respondents said they thought 4.00 percent
was a reasonable fee to pay for a 401(k) plan, according to the
study, which was sponsored by ShareBuilder 401k, which provides
plans to more than 3,500 small employers. The average all-in
401(k) fees paid by plans with less than $1 million in assets is
between 0.99 percent and 1.83 percent, according to a 2011 study
conducted by Deloitte and the Investment Company Institute.
"It really surprised me that these businesses think that 4
percent is an acceptable amount," said Stuart Robertson,
president of ShareBuilder 401k.
While the fee disclosure statements are helpful for those
employers that take the time to delve into them, they are
lacking in that they do not provide any guidance on how much
employers should be paying, employers said.
"There should be some kind of industry average or
benchmark," said Steve Hazelton, chief executive officer of
Newton Software, a San Francisco-based software company with 12
employees. "That would really be helpful."
But even with more information, many employers may remain in
the dark about the fees they are paying because they have not
read the documentation.
Only 50 percent of the small business owners surveyed by
ShareBuilder said they recall receiving the new documents at
all.