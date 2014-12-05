BRIEF-Shenzhen Salubris Pharmaceuticals completes establishment of stock investment LP in Ningbo
March 15 Shenzhen Salubris Pharmaceuticals Co Ltd :
Dec 5 Feelgood Svenska publ AB :
* Says has decided to close health centre in Torslanda in Gothenburg
* It is to be closed until Dec. 30, 2014 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)
March 15 Shenzhen Salubris Pharmaceuticals Co Ltd :
* Says it completes the off-floor distribution of shares on March 15
March 15 Australian shares declined on Wednesday, dragged down by financial and health-care stocks, with CSL Ltd and Cochlear Ltd slumping after starting to trade ex-dividend.