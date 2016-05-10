May 10 Feeling Technology :

* Says it to pay cash dividend of T$0.3 per share (T$10,668,420 in total) for 2015

* Says ex-dividend date June 2

* Says last date before book closure June 3 with book closure period from June 4 to June 8

* Says record date June 8

