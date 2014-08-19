Aug 19 Feintool International Holding AG : * Results for the first half of financial year 2014: Feintool continues its run

of success, lifting sales by 19% and doubling its operating profit * Says in H1 it lifted net sales (from continuing operations) by 19.3 percent

year on year to CHF 245 million * Says in H1 EBITDA increased by 52 percent to CHF 30.6 million * Says in H1 operating profit up by 141 percent to CHF 17.4 million and net

income up by as much as 234 percent to CHF 12.0 million * Says confirms the full-2014 forecasts made at the start of the year * Says expects 2014 group sales of CHF 470 - 480 million * Source text for Eikon * Further company coverage